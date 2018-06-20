Tesla sues former employee who allegedly stole confidential data

Earlier this week, Reuters obtained an email sent from Elon Musk to Tesla employees asserting that an employee had committed "extensive and damaging sabotage." The lawsuit provides some clarification around the issue. In the official filing, Tesla alleges that Tripp admitted to creating software to hack Tesla's manufacturing OS as well as sending large amounts of data to parties outside of the company.

"Tesla has only begun to understand the full scope of Tripp's illegal activity, but he has thus far admitted to writing software that hacked Tesla's manufacturing operating system ('MOS') and to transferring several gigabytes of Tesla data to outside entities," the lawsuit states. "This includes dozens of confidential photographs and a video of Tesla's manufacturing systems."

According to the lawsuit, Tripp joined the company in October 2017 and had a track record of poor performance. The lawsuit specifically details that he had access to proprietary information, including "certain facets of the manufacturing process for the company's battery module." The company confronted him about his alleged unlawful activity on June 14th and 15th.

It's not surprising that Tesla has taken action against this rogue former employee. At best, this is a real nuisance for Tesla. But if the scope of the data taken is wide, and contains internal company secrets it could damage Tesla's future prospects. Considering the company has had to take drastic measures to tackle its profitability issues, this alleged theft doesn't come at the best time for the electric car company.