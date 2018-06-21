nuTonomy can test autonomous vehicles city-wide in Boston

"Continuing to test autonomous vehicles in a careful and methodical manner represents another step forward in helping us to achieve the vision for improved mobility that was established by residents during the Go Boston 2030 Transportation Plan public process," Boston Mayor Martin Walsh said in a statement. "If deployed thoughtfully, shared fleets of autonomous vehicles could offer the city of Boston the potential to improve safety on our streets, provide equitable connections to the MBTA and offer a new source of mobility to all Boston residents."

Boston will require nuTonomy, which is owned by Aptiv, to submit quarterly reports on its tests and the company will have to let the Boston Transportation Department know when it has moved into a new neighborhood. While it's the first to be granted city-wide access, nuTonomy isn't the only company testing its autonomous vehicles in the city. Optimus Ride is currently testing its technology in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Industrial Park.

"We are proud to be the first company authorized to operate autonomous vehicles on public roads city-wide in Boston," Karl Iagnemma, president of Aptiv Automated Mobility on Demand, said in a statement. "Being recognized by the city for our exceptional safety record is an important milestone for the entire nuTonomy and Aptiv team. Today, we are excited to have access to some of the most complex roads in North America as we continue to focus on improving the safety and efficiency of transportation in cities worldwide."