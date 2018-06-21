Wirecutter's best deals: Save $50 on a Kwikset Kevo smart lock

Street price: $90; Deal price: $54

Seeking the flexibility of a backpack that's as functional on a hike as it is in school or at work? The Osprey Parsec could be a nice option for you. The Armor Grey color with red trim, one of the more attractive colorways, is down to $54, a new low. The Robust Red color is also on sale for just $6 more at $60.

The Osprey Parsec is the top pick in our guide to the best backpack for high school and college. Sabrina Imbler and Mathew Olson wrote, "At 1 pound, 10 ounces, the Osprey Parsec is the lightest and most comfortable bag we tested, but it's also a bit more expensive and not as versatile since it has fewer organizational features and compartments. The Parsec lacks an externally accessible laptop sleeve, and its front external pocket doesn't have a buckle top—its design seems better suited to hiking than attending class—but its excellent ergonomics make it a good buy for anyone who prioritizes comfort over organization. It's definitely the bag to get if the Quad is unavailable."

Street price: $180; Deal price: $135

If you like the Venetian Bronze finish, this is a tremendous opportunity to save on this recommended smart lock. The typical street price of the 2nd Gen Kwikset Kevo is still between $180 and $200 despite regular drops on various finishes in recent months, so this is a nice bargain. While we still recommend the Kevo Plus in-app upgrade, a costly addition, this deal makes the overall purchase, should you opt for it, relatively affordable.

The Kwikset Kevo Smart Lock 2nd Gen is the top pick in our guide to the best smart lock. Jon Chase wrote, "Kevo's Bluetooth-based close-range authentication system is also more secure than the geofence-based auto-unlocking features employed by many locks, which proved unreliable in our testing. The fact that you can control the Kevo with a standard key, a wireless key fob, or a smartphone app also makes it the most versatile option we've ever tested. The Kevo app makes it easy to administer the lock and share eKeys, which allow guests to lock and unlock your Kevo; the Kevo Plus upgrade lets you control and monitor your Kevo when you're away from home. While no lock can provide perfect security (and we considered smart features rather than physical robustness for this guide) Kwikset has been making locks for more than 60 years and the Kevo has an ANSI Grade 2 rating. (That's the intermediate level of the three ANSI residential grades— if you want Grade 1, the highest rating for residential locks, take a look at our touchscreen pick from Schlage.)"

Street price: $220; Deal price: $200

Available for $200, this is a nice deal on a bundle that includes the runner-up pick in our game console guide. If you like the Xbox game catalog and are seeking a console that can stream 4K video and play 4K Blu-rays, the Xbox One S with a copy of Fallout 4 is a solid if unspectacular deal at this price. Around a $220 value, if you like the game it's a nice chance to save.

The Microsoft Xbox One S is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best game consoles. Thorin Klosowski wrote, "If you want a console that can stream 4K video and play 4K Blu-rays, if you're invested in Microsoft-exclusive game franchises like Halo or Gears of War, or if you have a library of Xbox 360 or original-Xbox games, buy the Xbox One S. (You should consider the Xbox One X if you want to play games in 4K too, but at twice the price, it's a tough sell.)"

Klosowski continues, "The Xbox One doesn't have as many critically acclaimed exclusive games as the PS4 does, but it still has a solid library of games you can't get on PlayStation, including PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Cuphead, Ori and the Blind Forest, Gears of War 4, and Halo 5."

Street price: $50; Deal price: $30

This $30 price matches the low we've posted for the Twelve South HiRise Deluxe. It's a solid drop from the street price of $50 and a nice value if you like the black finish as that's the only one on sale at this time. This price will likely jump back up soon, so if you're seeking an attractive charging stand for iPhone or iPad, this is one to consider while it lasts.

The Twelve South HiRise Deluxe for iPhone & iPad is our top phone dock pick in our guide to the best tech and apps for your home office. Dan Frakes wrote, "You can charge and sync your phone with a loose cable, but a dock—a cradle that holds your phone upright while it's plugged in—is a nice upgrade. Over the past couple of years, I've tested more than 25 docks for the iPhone 5 and 6, and Twelve South's HiRise Deluxe for iPhone & iPad is easily my favorite. This attractive and stable dock works with any Lightning-connector iPhone (bare or in almost any iPhone case, including battery cases) and most Micro-USB charging phones, Android or otherwise. It keeps an iPhone's headphone jack accessible, and—my favorite feature—makes one-handed docking and removal of your phone easy. It's the only dock I've seen that has all of these characteristics, and it can even hold an iPad mini or iPad Air. If you want to save $20, you can buy the non-Deluxe model that ships without a Lightning-to-USB cable and requires more assembly, but we think the Deluxe is worth the cost.

