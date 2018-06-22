A World Cup match was the 'most-watched' Spanish livestream ever

To put that into perspective, that single match accounted for almost half of Telemundo's 9.3 million live video streams yesterday, according to a press release. Two of the day's other matches on the media network had lesser numbers, with Denmark vs. Australia generating 1.5 million and France-Peru getting 2.9 million livestreams. If you want more Spanish-language coverage, Telemundo also partnered with Google for nearly-live highlights and NBCUniversal for an original YouTube series about Latin American teams' journeys to the World Cup.