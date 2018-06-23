Tesla's Model 3 catches up on Autopilot and WiFi features

The patch also adds something as simple as WiFi access. Until now, the Model 3 had to connect to LTE to receive updates -- this could give you a speedier connection when you're parked at home and help you grab... well, more updates. And if you live in a hot climate, cabin overheat protection (again available in other models) prevents the temperature from venturing past 105F for up to 12 hours after you've left your vehicle. It's primarily intended for drivers worried they may leave a kid or pet in the backseat for an extended period.

The ongoing updates are a reminder of how aggressively Tesla launched the Model 3 in order to meet its production promises -- the software continues to be rough around the edges nearly a year after the first vehicle rolled off the line. Even so, it's good to know that Tesla is determined to address shortcomings and give you many of the perks from its more expensive rides.