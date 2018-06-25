Microsoft is testing AdBlock Plus on the Edge mobile browser

Microsoft is apparently serious about creating a great experience for users of its Edge browser on Android and iOS. According to The Verge, the tech giant has added Adblock Plus directly into the beta version of its Microsoft Edge for Android browser. It's also been added to the iOS beta program. The Android beta is, unfortunately, currently closed to new users, but you can download the latest version of Microsoft Edge on the Google Play store in hopes that it will be added to the final release soon.