Pandora and iHeartRadio paid streams now count on Billboard charts

Pandora's programmed radio has mattered in the charts since January 2017.

Both paid services are relatively small compared to giants like Spotify and Apple Music. Pandora had nearly 6 million paying customers as of May, for instance. However, they're large enough that they could make the difference in a closely-contested battle for chart supremacy, or put someone on the charts who might otherwise fly under the radar. And that could provide more than just bragging rights. It may decide which artists get promotion, and may see labels shift more of their attention away from radio as they court the paid streaming crowd.