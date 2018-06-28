Volvo's subscription-only performance hybrid launches today

The almost-everything-included Care by Volvo subscription service is about to debut its most desirable vehicle, as the S60 T8 Polestar Engineered sedan will be available exclusively via the (iOS-only) app starting at noon ET today. The "Polestar" brand is supposed to indicate the extra performance touch applied to Volvo's electric powertrains, similar to the M or AMG brand seen on high-powered BMWs and Mercedes. It will also pop up on versions of the V60 wagon and XC60 SUV next year.