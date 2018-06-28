Volvo's subscription-only performance hybrid launches today

The almost-everything-included Care by Volvo subscription service is about to debut its most desirable vehicle, as the S60 T8 Polestar Engineered sedan will be available exclusively via the (iOS-only) app starting at noon ET today. The "Polestar" brand is supposed to indicate the extra performance touch applied to Volvo's electric powertrains, similar to the M or AMG brand seen on high-powered BMWs and Mercedes. It will also pop up on versions of the V60 wagon and XC60 SUV next year.
Only 20 of the AWD cars are coming to the US, with upgraded plug-in hybrid powertrains capable of 415HP thanks to a finely tuned ECU, 19-inch rims, upgraded suspension and gold-painted Brembo brake calipers. With the service, the cars will cost $1,100 that covers the car plus accompanying insurance and maintenance. The only things you'll need to pay for otherwise are taxes/registration fees and gas/electricity.
