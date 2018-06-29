Motorola could launch its notchy flagship in two sizes

Judging by the snapshots, the Motorola One sports a strong likeness to the Motorola One Power. The notch sits conspicuously on the front panel. It's complemented by a familiar-looking chin, but the screen-to-edge ratio seems unchanged. There's also an iPhone X-style vertical dual camera array on the rear. Android Headlines reports that the Motorola One will be smaller than its Power counterpart -- which could nicely mirror Apple's iPhone X and iPhone X Plus division.

Concrete details on the device's specs are yet to be revealed, although, Motorola's upcoming press event in August will likely spill further information on both of Motorola's leaked smartphones. One thing we know for certain is that the Motorola One is arriving in two classic, if unimaginative, color variants -- white and black.