Light's multi-lens camera tech is coming to a phone

Light showed the publication various concept phones and prototypes that had between five and nine lenses incorporated onto their backs. And the company claims its design can capture 64-megapixel shots, can take better photos in low light and offers advanced depth effects. Light says a smartphone with its multi-lens design will be announced later this year, but it will be interesting to see how those lenses affect the cost. As the Washington Post notes, priced at $1950, the L16 certainly isn't cheap.