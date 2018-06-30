Light's multi-lens camera tech is coming to a phone

A couple of years ago, Light launched its L16 camera, a "multi-aperture computational camera" that features 16 lenses. Ten or more of them capture an image simultaneously but at different focal lengths and the camera then combines those separate images into a single 52-megapixel photo. Now, the Washington Post reports that the company is working on bringing that idea to a phone.
Light showed the publication various concept phones and prototypes that had between five and nine lenses incorporated onto their backs. And the company claims its design can capture 64-megapixel shots, can take better photos in low light and offers advanced depth effects. Light says a smartphone with its multi-lens design will be announced later this year, but it will be interesting to see how those lenses affect the cost. As the Washington Post notes, priced at $1950, the L16 certainly isn't cheap.