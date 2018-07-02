Amazon is buying 100 electric Mercedes delivery vans

Mercedes is selling this as a use-case-driven platform. Meaning, it can be customized for the task and customer at hand with a different lengths and wheelbases. More than that, the eVito will have a trio of different driving programs and four recuperation phases that "enable the driver to get the very best from his/her vehicle at all times based on different usage parameters and individual driving style."

In addition to the smaller eVito, Mercedes-Benz also announced a new eSprinter full-size delivery van. The alternative-fueled vehicle boasts the same amount of cargo room as its internal-combustion-powered counterpart (10.5m cubed), with a max 900Kg (roughly 1,984 pounds) payload and 55 kWh battery capacity and 150km of range. The automaker has also teased a fuel-cell-powered Sprinter van concept that looks more like a motor home than a delivery vehicle.

It might seem like since Tesla announced its electric semi-trucks that everyone is getting on board, but that's not the case. The City of Los Angeles has been using electric vehicles since 2015. Now we're seeing more and more companies adopting the emission-less rides, with Ryder offering them to consumers and UPS introducing its own fleet electric delivery trucks.