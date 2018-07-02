The Morning After: Testing phones with pop-up cameras

Welcome back! Ahead of your midweek plans for July 4th, here's the biggest tech news from over the weekend. It includes a smartphone with a pop-up camera. Because it might be the future.

Spoiler alert: It's really cool, but don't bother importing one.Vivo's all-screen NEX S is a frustrating glimpse of the future

Vivo's NEX S is a fascinating device. From a distance, it seems like any other big-screened smartphone. But take a closer look and you see some features that are rare and offer a glimpse into the (possible) future. An in-display fingerprint sensor? A pop-up selfie camera? This is no ordinary phone. Chris Velazco has been using it for a few days now -- or trying to -- and according to him, if you were thinking about importing one from China for the sheer novelty of it all, you should really hold off.

It was all about preserving important visuals while making crucial tweaks.Here's how 'Wolfenstein II' manages to run on Nintendo Switch

Somehow, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus has been crammed on to the Switch. But just how did developer Panic Button accomplish it? DigitalFoundry has produced a detailed examination of the many tweaks made to make the game work. The developer managed to preserve all the gameplay sequences, geometric detail and key visual effects (such as particles, volumetric lighting and motion blur) -- it's the less-than-essential features that get cut.

It would make the Australia project seem modest.

Tesla's next California energy storage project may be its largest yet

Tesla's giant Australian energy storage facility may soon seem rather small. Pacific Gas and Electric has submitted proposals for four new energy storage projects to the California Public Utilities Commission. One is for its Moss Landing substation that could output 182.5MW over the course of four hours -- that's more than 3,000 of Tesla's Powerpack 2 units.

