Speedrunners raised $2.21 million for Doctors Without Borders

Last year, the event raised $1.7 million for the same charitable organization; it also raised $1.2 million in 2016 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This year's Summer Games Done Quick was held at a hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota, and ran from June 24th through July 1st with more than 2,200 attendees. The organization has raised in totality more than $16 million for charities that also include the Organization for Autism Research and CARE.

This isn't the first video-game charity event, of course. Gamers Outreach Foundation, AbleGamers, Take This and many more all give back to the community with their efforts. The next Games Done Quick event will occur at TwitchCon from October 26th to the 28th in San Jose, California. Another event, dubbed Awesome Games Done Quick 2019, will take place January 6th through the 13th in Rockville, Maryland.