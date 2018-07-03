The Morning After: Internet TV is getting more expensive

After launching momentarily last Wednesday, it had been offline ever since.'Fortnite' Playground practice mode is finally online

You know we've been itching to get some four-player practice time in with the Fortnite Playground mode, and now it's live.

Congratulations?Tesla made 5,031 Model 3s in a week

Now, at the end of its second financial quarter, Tesla confirmed it has produced 5,031 Model 3s in seven days. Tesla has also set goals for its future growth, and they're as ambitious as the company has always been: 6,000 Model 3s per week by the end of August. The benchmark hasn't been a bearer of good news for everyone, though -- former manufacturing chief Doug Field's temporary break from the company has turned into a permanent one. After working at Apple and Segway, he joined Tesla in 2013 and was in charge of manufacturing for the Model 3 before Elon Musk took the reins.

Survival comes at a cost.Everything MoviePass does just makes things worse

Making sweeping policy changes on the fly seems to be how MoviePass rolls, and it's pretty annoying if you're a subscriber. Unfortunately, an unsustainable business model means more changes are likely on the way. So now what?

The most expensive plan is up to $80.PlayStation Vue prices are going up $5 per month

Sony will be raising the price of its four PlayStation Vue multi-channel bundle plans this month. Access, Core, Elite and Ultra packages will increase by $5 per month starting July 24th. Just like we've seen with price hikes for Sling TV, DirecTV Now and YouTube TV, the company cited rising business costs as a factor.

Sometimes you can't just change the password.For victims of smart home abuse, there's no easy out

Now domestic abusers are using smart home devices to harass and stalk, changing door-lock codes, turning lights on and off and boosting the thermostat to unbearable heat.

Reach out and touch someone.Teledildonics gave me the gift of long-distance sex with a stranger

Yup, you read that correctly.

