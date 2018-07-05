Amazon may add to its ‘free’ TV streaming in the UK

There are only so many ways to entice new subscribers to Prime, and you can all but guarantee plenty of those commercial breaks during the pitch will feature advertisements for Amazon's growing stable of original programming. We've heard rumblings of a free streaming service since 2014 -- with an update last November -- but today's news gives those rumors a bit more credence. Now to wait and see if and when something like this comes to domestic shores. We've reached out to Amazon for additional information and will update this post should it arrive.