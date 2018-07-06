Acer’s ProDesigner BM270 HDR display dials up the brightness

Acer's newest monitor is the ProDesigner BM270, a 27-inch 4K UHD beast that has a rare blend of extreme color accuracy and eye-scorching brightness. The panel might be smaller than the Acer's 32-inch BM320, but the BM270 offers increased brightness levels up to an impressive 1,000 nits in HDR mode, faster response time, higher color saturation, and adjustable monitor hoods. The price tag is a wee bit heftier though -- you'll need to fork out $1,700. That's the going rate for monitors aimed at photo and video pros, though, and not quite as pricey as Acer's equally bright, gaming-oriented Predator X27.
The only monitor that can match the BM270's specs is the Dell Ultrasharp UP2718Q, which has an equally breathtaking price. Both offer 10-bit color depth, 1.07 billion display colours, 137ppi, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The IPS (in-plane switching) panel offers the freedom of 178 degree viewing angles both horizontally and vertically. When not in HDR mode, the BM270 reaches 400 nits, still decent for a non-gaming monitor.
Artists will benefit from maximum color precision thanks to 100 percent support for both Adobe RGB and sRGB, and 97.8 percent DCI-P3. That color saturation is backed by advanced backlighting technology that's more widely used in TVs -- the BM270 features 384 LED zones which dynamically adjust light levels.
Acer says in addition to its 10-bit panel depth, it comes with Delta E<1 color accuracy out of the box for optimum hues. As mentioned, the BM270 is for graphics and not gaming, unless you really want to nail the costume design on your PUBG character.
Steve Dent contributed to this report.