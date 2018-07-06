Netflix renews 'Aggretsuko' and commits to more new anime

Also debuting in spring of 2019 is Ultraman, a continuation of the classic 1960s Japanese series about a man who can transform into a giant alien to protect the Earth from invaders. Kengan Ashura, launching in 2019, has a 56-year-old protagonist hired by his Japanese firm as a gladiator to protection the corporate rights of the company he works for (yep). The winner supposedly gets to be the chairman of the Kengan organization, so this couldn't be more Japanese.

Speaking of, Netflix will release Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle (July 18th), a sequel to Godzilla: Planet of Monsters, featuring humans, robots and the biggest Godzilla yet. Rounding out the list is Dragon Pilot, debuting September 21st, and Cannon Busters, coming on April 1st, 2019. Despite that last date, it's clear that Netflix's anime commitment is no joke.