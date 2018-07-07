Tesla and Luxembourg squabble over failed Model S braking test

In a statement to Electrek, a spokesperson said that ILANS "refused" to provide details of the test, including the methodology. The firm didn't even find out about the test until it appeared in the press. The automaker also found out that the Model S in question is registered as a rental car in Germany. The spokesperson promised that Tesla would "continue to investigate" the nature of the test to ensure it was conducted properly.

The test raises a number of questions. Why pit a three-year-old rental car against a brand new rival? Why run the test in front of the media? Even so, the results raise concerns about whether or not Tesla's older braking system (particularly automatic emergency braking) is up to par. Even if Model S cars made in late 2016 or later don't have this issue, the company will want to be sure that its older EVs remain roadworthy.