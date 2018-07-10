EA buys studio from the co-creator of 'Halo'

Industrial Toys has spent much of its time working on the Midnight Star series of shooter/RPG hybrids for smartphones, but also produced an interactive graphic novel (Midnight Rises) with the help of both comic book veteran Mike Choi and sci-fi author John Scalzi. The team is familiar with creating "unique game ideas on different devices," as EA described it, which suggests that the industry giant wants someone who can add a dash of originality to its mobile lineup.

You may have to wait a while. Midnight Star: Renegade launched in 2016, and there hasn't been word on a new game. While there could be a title already in the works, it could easily take until 2019 or later to see what Seropian and crew produce with EA's backing.