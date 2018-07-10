Slack search filters help you sort through work chat clutter

The company also told Engadget that the searches themselves should be 70 percent faster thanks to "improvements on the backend."

The filters should take a few weeks to reach users. This could be one of the more important updates to Slack in a long time, though. It could prove particularly helpful for larger organizations where you might have to sift through thousands of employees and dozens of channels, but it'll also affect just about anyone (including personal users) who's ever been frustrated with a Slack search. And those are important when Slack has to compete against not just heavyweight alternative like Atlassian, Google and Microsoft, but smaller-scale group chat services like Google Hangouts.