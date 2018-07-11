The next big 'Fortnite' eSports event is an $8 million, 8-week tourney

Epic's Fortnite eSports initiatives are continuing beyond the recent Pro-Am charity tournament. The studio has unveiled a Summer Skirmish series that will hand out $8 million in prizes across eight weeks' worth of competitions, starting with a $250,000 Duos bout this weekend. Just don't expect to jump in -- Epic is choosing players who are either "community creators" (read: streamers) and skilled players, and it has already invited competitors for the first rounds of play. If there are open events, you'll have to wait.