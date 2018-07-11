Snake hidden in hard drive fails to board Miami plane

While the snake didn't pose a serious risk -- ball pythons are a nonvenomous, placid species -- it could have caused a major stir amongst unsuspecting passengers. The TSA was also concerned about the ramifications "an organic item concealed inside electronics" posed for airport security. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has since retrieved the snake and the would-be snake smuggler has been fined for her misconduct.

If you thought this was the first attempt to stow away wildlife on Miami planes, you'd be wrong. The Miami Herald reports that in 2011, a man tried to clear the checkpoint area with both snakes and turtles strapped to his body, and a woman stashed a snake in her bra the next year hoping to board her plane.