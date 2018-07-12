Show More Results

Image credit: Nintendo
Splatoon 2's new weapon looks like a toilet

It's probably just a bathtub though.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago in Art
Nintendo

Splatoon and its Switch-based sequel, Splatoon 2, are known for their imaginative and bombastic weapons. You can tackle the series' ink-based warfare with dual pistols, shotguns and sniper rifles, but also paint brushes, buckets and even a modified NES Zapper. The latest addition to the game's armoury, though, might be the best yet. Nintendo of Europe teased the 'Bloblobber' today, which looks remarkably similar to a toilet or electronic bidet at first glance. (Seriously, so many people think it's a toilet on Twitter.) Upon closer inspection, though, it's probably a tiny bathtub. (Do bidets have inward-facing handles? I'm totally overthinking this...)

A tweet from the official Splatoon Twitter account shows the weapon in action. A simple swing produces a flurry of colorful bubbles that can coat the floor or presumably decimate your opponent. The cascading balls bounce too, meaning they work as both a short and long-range attack. Alongside the Bloblobber (its name in Japan roughly translates to Overflusher) Nintendo is adding an armored Nautilus 47 weapon and a stage called Ancho-V Games. They highlight the company's long-running support for the title, which came out almost a year ago. If you're a lapsed fan, it's well worth checking out the new single-player Octo Expansion...

Source: Nintendo of Europe (Twitter)
In this article: art, gaming, nintendo, Splatoon, Splatoon2
By Nick Summers @nisummers

Nick is a reporter for Engadget, covering video games, internet culture and anything else that takes his fancy. He has a bachelor's in multimedia journalism and holds an NCTJ certificate. Before joining Oath, he was a staff writer at The Next Web and an investigative journalist at FE Week, an education-focused newspaper in the UK. He lives in Greenwich, London with a stack of half-finished Gundam model kits.

