Splatoon 2's new weapon looks like a toilet

Splatoon and its Switch-based sequel, Splatoon 2, are known for their imaginative and bombastic weapons. You can tackle the series' ink-based warfare with dual pistols, shotguns and sniper rifles, but also paint brushes, buckets and even a modified NES Zapper. The latest addition to the game's armoury, though, might be the best yet. Nintendo of Europe teased the 'Bloblobber' today, which looks remarkably similar to a toilet or electronic bidet at first glance. (Seriously, so many people think it's a toilet on Twitter.) Upon closer inspection, though, it's probably a tiny bathtub. (Do bidets have inward-facing handles? I'm totally overthinking this...)
Ancho-V Games is coming to #Splatoon2 soon, alongside two new weapons – the Nautilus 47 and the Bloblobber! pic.twitter.com/hqZ22rQV95— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 12, 2018
A tweet from the official Splatoon Twitter account shows the weapon in action. A simple swing produces a flurry of colorful bubbles that can coat the floor or presumably decimate your opponent. The cascading balls bounce too, meaning they work as both a short and long-range attack. Alongside the Bloblobber (its name in Japan roughly translates to Overflusher) Nintendo is adding an armored Nautilus 47 weapon and a stage called Ancho-V Games. They highlight the company's long-running support for the title, which came out almost a year ago. If you're a lapsed fan, it's well worth checking out the new single-player Octo Expansion...
「オーバーフロッシャー」は、特殊な泡状のインクを放つスロッシャータイプの新製品だ。— Splatoon（スプラトゥーン） (@SplatoonJP) July 12, 2018
一振りで4つの泡が飛び出し、地面やカベで跳ね返りながら進んでいくぞ。
じっくり相手を追い詰めて、インクの泡まみれにしてしまおう。 pic.twitter.com/c9l5NLywa5