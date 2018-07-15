Nintendo Labo contest champions include a solar accordion and teapots

The other champions are inventive as well. Joseph France's Tea Time game puts Joy-Cons into cardboard teapots that you have to 'fill' and 'pour' to serve virtual customers -- think of this as a physical version of classic serving games like Tapper. You'll also find an analog clock, a remote-controlled dinosaur and a Labo Fix-It game that has you turning cranks and pushing buttons to repair a house that's falling apart.

The competitors had a strong material incentive to win: they each get an ultra-rare Labo-themed Switch. We'd say they're not the only winners, though. This helps Nintendo drum up hype for Labo, as you might imagine, but it could also inspire budding DIY builders to use Labo as a launchpad for their ideas.