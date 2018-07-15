Pininfarina's $2 million electric hypercar boasts a 250MPH top speed

The company also promises Porsche Taycan-like charging times of 10 to 15 minutes for 80 percent capacity. Even the battery placement matters -- where Tesla and others usually put the battery in the floor to make space for passengers, Pininfarina is putting most of the battery in a central tunnel that will help it keep the PF0 low to the ground. The interior technology is up for grabs, but the company said it would rather integrate tech companies' work than do most of the work itself.

The eco-friendly aspect should extend beyond the powerplant, too. It's promising paints without chemical ingredients, natural wood and other "ethically sourced" materials.

As we hinted at earlier, though, you'll be paying a stiff premium for a vehicle on this level. Pininfarina estimated that the PF0 will cost between $2 million and $2.5 million, putting it closer to the Bugatti Chiron (starting at roughly $3 million). It'll be hard to see, for that matter. Only its well-to-do potential customers will get a first peek at the vehicle at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in August, and everyone else will have to wait until the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March.

That price might make it a tough sell in some cases. Tesla has already vowed comparable acceleration and top speed for the Roadster, and it will seem like a veritable bargain at 'just' $200,000. And that's before you throw in some outlandish performance packages that could give it the edge. Pininfarina may have to lean on both its Italian design flair and a posh interior to convince wealthy EV fans that it's worth the premium.