'FIFA 18' correctly predicted France's World Cup win

EA ran a simulation this past May that called France as the eventual winner of the real World Cup, using free Russia World Cup DLC available in April. The company also tallied up stats from the 406 million virtual games played by FIFA 18 owners, including one billion goals and 1.7 billion keeper saves. 170 million games were played for Brazil, 153 million with the French team and 81 million for Argentina. The most wins per country included France with 248,000 wins, Brazil with 226,000 and Germany coming in at 105,000 wins. Mobile platforms aren't as precognitive, however. 1.4 billion goals were scored across the 410 million mobile games played, and these stats predicted Brazil with the most World Cup wins.