Sonos Beam is now on sale for $399

When we reviewed Beam, we gave it a score of 85, given its excellent sound quality, solid price point and support for AirPlay 2. Unlike the Playbar and Playbase soundbars, this one has Amazon Alexa built in, which you can use to control your TV with your voice (Google Assistant support should arrive later). Beam also has a night mode feature which boosts the volume of quiet sounds while suppressing louder ones, meaning you might no longer need to wear headphones for late-night movie watching. In addition, the speaker can enhance speech to make dialogue easier to hear.