'Ghost Recon Wildlands' adds a hardcore permadeath mode

The mode is available for every difficulty setting and will be available to everyone for free, although Year 2 Pass holders will get first crack. You'll have to wait until July 31st if you don't want to pay extra.

There's more than just a no-forgiveness option, of course. Ubisoft is adding two player-versus-player maps, and it's revamping its Prestige economy to both let you earn credits in the regular campaign (not just Ghost War) and spend it on Prestige Packs that include customization. You'll also find an eSports- and stream-friendly Observer Mode for watching custom matches, a new victory screen to let you celebrate your triumphs and a True Solo mode that turns off AI teammates.

Ubisoft is still keeping some details close to the vest (such as player-versus-environment missions, new themes and new classes). However, it's evident that the developer is following a strategy like the one that keeps Rainbow Six: Siege thriving: it's treating Wildlands as a continually growing service, rather than a one-and-done release.