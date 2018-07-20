Musk disputes rumors that Model 3 cancellations are outpacing orders

Tesla's Model 3 production rate has been a topic of interest for some time, but lately, so has the company's order rates. Following an analyst's suggestion that Tesla was now receiving more cancellations than orders, CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to dispel that notion, giving a glimpse into Tesla's order numbers that are rarely shared by either the company or its CEO. In his tweet, Musk said that last week Tesla had over 2,000 orders for its Model S and Model X vehicles as well as 5,000 new net orders for its Model 3, which are healthy rates if accurate.