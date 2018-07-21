The first 'Overwatch' Nerf blaster arrives in 2019

Hasbro hasn't mentioned pricing, although this probably won't be the most affordable Nerf gun in your arsenal -- especially not when you'll need two if you're going to be true to the character (very clever, Hasbro). The real question is what comes next. Some guns seem like obvious fits, such as the straightforward guns of D.Va, Soldier 76, Sombra and Tracer, but what about the more exotic weapons, like Mei's freezing blaster or Lucio's sound gun? It's safe to say that you won't see Wrecking Ball's hamster ball of doom or Brigitte's flail, but here's hoping that Hasbro is willing to go beyond the 'safe' choices.