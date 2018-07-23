Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nintendo
save
Save
share

'Mario Kart' Hot Wheels cars arrive next summer

The toys cost $5 each and will have accompanying playsets.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Nintendo

Not every Mario Kart fan has the means to move their obsession into real life by flying to Japan and checking out a Mario Kart ride at a theme park or tearing around the streets of Tokyo in a go-kart while dressed as Yoshi. Mattel will soon offer something a little more modest with branded Mario Kart Hot Wheels cars.

The toymaker, which also has Rocket League-based models, will release the cars next summer. It appears that the Mario Kart launch lineup includes Luigi, Peach, Bowser and, of course, Mario. The toy cars will cost $5 each, and when they launch next June, Mattel will also offer accompanying playsets. Keep your fingers crossed for a Rainbow Road track.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr