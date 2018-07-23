Verizon looks to Apple or Google for live TV over 5G

The price of the 5G-oriented service is still "under discussion," the sources said. YouTube TV costs $40 per month, though, so we wouldn't expect that price to vary unless there are significant changes.

Apple and YouTube have declined to comment. We've asked Verizon if it can speak about the subject as well. Regardless of what Verizon says, there's little doubt that it would want help providing video -- the company's in-house offerings haven't fared very well. It's shutting down its free Go90 service after struggling to find a wide audience, and it quietly dropped a live TV initiative that would have taken on the likes of DirecTV Now and Sling TV. Even if a partnership was only temporary (as CFO Matt Ellis hinted in May), it could represent the network's best chance at a 'hook' that convinces early adopters to climb aboard.