Xiaomi targets Europe with two cheap Android One phones

The new handsets follow the Mi A1, another Android One device that launched in India and 40 other markets last year. The Mi A2 is the more desirable of the pair, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and either 4GB of RAM, with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, or 6GB of RAM with 128GB of space. On the back, you'll find a 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual-camera system, paired with a 20-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. You'll be swiping through menus and apps with a 5.99-inch display that has a "FHD+" (2160x1080) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Mi A2 is powered by a 3,000mAh battery, which you can charge over USB Type-C. It doesn't appear to have a headphone jack (*shakes fist at the sky*) and it's unclear if Xiaomi will be throwing a pair of buds in the box. The cheapest configuration will set you back €249 (roughly $291) in Spain, while the top-tier model, with 6GB of RAM, will cost €349 (roughly $408).

Xiaomi's Mi A2 Lite looks similar at a glance. It does, however, have a notch, despite being the cheaper of the two. The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (€179), or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of space (€229). It will ship with a 5.84-inch, FHD+ display and a 4000mAh battery, which is larger than the pricier Mi A2. The phone has a weaker set of cameras, though -- on the back, you'll find a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual-camera system, while the selfie snapper relies on a 5-megapixel sensor.