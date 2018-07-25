Android P's final test release is here

Android P is one of the more conspicuous updates in recent memory, including a new gesture-based navigation interface, revamped multitasking and a refreshed app launcher. You'll also get new digital health tools that include app usage tracking, a Do Not Disturb mode to reduce distractions and a Wind Down option that helps you get to sleep. You can also expect improved battery life through smarter app and screen brightness management. And like usual, there's a plethora of smaller tweaks to functionality.

The big question is when the polished release will reach your specific devices. Google phones are the most likely to get first dibs, but things are a bit different this time around. Android P previews have been available on third-party devices from the outset -- you might see it reach a wide range of hardware relatively quickly.