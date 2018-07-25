Facebook's top lawyer is leaving the company

"As Facebook embraces the broader responsibility [Mark Zuckerberg] has discussed in recent months, I've concluded that the company and the legal team need sustained leadership in Menlo Park," he wrote.

This morning, a memo from outgoing security chief Alex Stamos surfaced, revealing his views on the company's strategy moving forward. "We need to be willing to pick sides when there are clear moral or humanitarian issues. And we need to be open, honest and transparent about our challenges and what we are doing to fix them," he wrote.

With the social network under governmental scrutiny for the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, not to mention the 2016 election, these high profile departures aren't a good look. Who's next?