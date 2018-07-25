Philip K. Dick’s ‘The Great C’ is coming to VR

"Philip K. Dick's wonderfully forward-thinking stories have always felt primed for telling in equally forward-thinking mediums," Secret Location co-founder Ryan Andal said in a statement. "Pairing 'The Great C's' provocative themes with our VR development prowess is helping us redefine how we consume sci-fi stories."

The Great C will have its world premiere at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

While this may be the first VR adaptation of one of Philip K. Dick's stories, the author himself was the subject of a VR film called I, Philip. In the short, viewers are put inside the mind of Phil, an android recreation of the author.

After its Venice Film Festival premiere, The Great C will be released at select location-based VR venues in September. The film will then be available on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Playstation VR.