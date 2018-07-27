MoviePass money woes caused a service outage last night

MoviePass' money problems have been no secret and it has taken to service changes like surge pricing and business moves like debt and equity sales, a reverse stock split and bond sales in order to stay afloat. Meanwhile, companies like Sinemia and theater chains like Alamo Drafthouse and AMC are offering their own subscription services to rival MoviePass'.

We've determined this issue is not with our card processor partners and will be continuing to work on a fix throughout this evening and night. If you have not headed to the theater yet, we recommend waiting for a resolution or utilizing e-ticketing which is not impacted. — MoviePass (@MoviePass) July 27, 2018

In a series of tweets last night, MoviePass, which also suffered a service outage earlier this month, acknowledged the problem and said it was working on a solution.