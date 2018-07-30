'True Detective' director's Netflix show 'Maniac' arrives September 21st

Netflix isn't quite done unveiling star-studded movies and shows. The online media giant has confirmed that Maniac, the series from True Detective season 1 director Cory Fukunaga, will premiere on September 21st. The dark comedy (based on a Norwegian series) stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill as strangers united by a strange trial for a drug treatment that will supposedly cure any mental illness or anguish. Needless to say, it doesn't work out as expected -- it'd be a short series if it did.
Justin Theroux and Sally Field round out the main cast.
The teaser below says precious little beyond highlighting the naive optimism of Dr. Mantleray (Theroux), who believes "the mind can be solved." Stone and Hill don't even speak, and Field is nowhere to be seen. Nonetheless, it's easy to be curious based on this brief viewing. It suggests that Fukunaga is taking advantage of his creative freedom on Netflix (not to mention a hefty casting budget) to create a stand-out production. And it's just as well -- Netflix's existing slate hasn't been drawing in as many new subscribers as expected. An attention-grabbing show like Maniac might be what it needs to maintain buzz as the summer draws to a close.