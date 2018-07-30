'True Detective' director's Netflix show 'Maniac' arrives September 21st

Justin Theroux and Sally Field round out the main cast.

The teaser below says precious little beyond highlighting the naive optimism of Dr. Mantleray (Theroux), who believes "the mind can be solved." Stone and Hill don't even speak, and Field is nowhere to be seen. Nonetheless, it's easy to be curious based on this brief viewing. It suggests that Fukunaga is taking advantage of his creative freedom on Netflix (not to mention a hefty casting budget) to create a stand-out production. And it's just as well -- Netflix's existing slate hasn't been drawing in as many new subscribers as expected. An attention-grabbing show like Maniac might be what it needs to maintain buzz as the summer draws to a close.