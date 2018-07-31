Apple may include support for a second SIM card in new iPhones

iPhones currently support eSIMs along with normal SIMs, so this could be nothing. But the diagnostic report also references "second SIM tray status," which signals that Apple could be planning on including support for a second physical SIM card with new iPhones.

This has been rumored for years, so we don't want to get anyone's hopes up too much. This could just be a way of distinguishing between different types of SIM cards. But the fact that Apple is using the word "tray" signals that this long-awaited feature might finally make its debut in iPhones this fall.