Google signs up PlayStation VR engineer Richard Marks

His LinkedIn profile confirms the move, but it's unclear what his position within ATAP is and what he'll be working on. Google has been snapping up game industry veterans over the past few months, though, including former Xbox and PlayStation exec Phil Harrison. Shortly after Harrison joined Google, a report came out that the company is working on a video game streaming service called Yeti and is even testing hardware for it. While Google didn't say if Marks will be developing anything for that particular initiative, he definitely has the chops. In addition to heading PS VR, he also helped create the PlayStation Eye camera and the Move controller.

Google told VentureBeat in a statement: