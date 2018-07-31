Neato robot vacuum can map multiple floors of your home

The update promises to make larger cleaning jobs easier, for that matter. It includes a "Quick Boost" charging feature that has the robot calculate the electricity it needs to complete a given cleaning task, and return to its charging base if it needs a top-up to finish its work. You shouldn't have to worry about the Botvac conking out just because your living room is larger than usual.

Both the software and the stand-alone bases are available now. It's an expensive proposition (the D7 by itself costs $800), but it could help Neato's robovac stand out in a field where differences are often subtle at best.