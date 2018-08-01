The best fitness devices for students

If you want to avoid the Freshman 15 (or the every-year-of-college 15, in many cases), tracking your workouts and walks around campus is a good place to start. There are plenty of devices out there that can accomplish just that, as well as help motivate you to exercise and get yourself moving when you've been studying for too long. We've rounded up several of our favorite fitness devices that will help you achieve your exercise goals within your budget, from smartwatches like the multifunction Apple Watch Series 3 and Fitbit Versa to apps like the Nike+ Run Club app. Find all that and much more in our complete 2018 back-to-school guide.