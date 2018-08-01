Tesla is adding classic Atari games to its cars

Tesla isn't limiting its fun-oriented EV updates to its upcoming party mode. Elon Musk has promised that "some of the best" Atari games will be playable in Tesla cars as part of a version 9.0 software update coming in roughly four weeks. The exec didn't provide a full list of titles, but he indicated that Missile Command, Pole Position and Tempest would ideally be part of the release, which will make them available as Easter eggs. And crucially, you won't just be tapping the screen or twiddling thumbwheels. For Pole Position, you'll use the car's steering wheel to drive in the game.