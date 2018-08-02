Acer's business-focused Chromebooks arrive in September

Both rigs start with a respectable 2.2GHz Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, but you can spring for more advanced Core i5 chips and up to 16GB of RAM in the top-of-the-line Chromebook Spin 13 ($950). After that and your preference for touch, it mostly boils down to storage. The regular Chromebook 13 only ever ships with 32GB of flash onboard, while the Spin 13 starts with 64GB and includes 128GB in its highest-end configuration.

The main obstacle: you might not get a chance to use one unless you're part of the corporate crowd. Acer will sell these machines to "commercial customers," so you're more likely to have one issued to you as an employee than anything. Still, it's good to have more options for higher-quality Chromebooks without having to spend a grand or more for the privilege.