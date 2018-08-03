Overwatch League gains new teams from Atlanta and Guangzhou

The two will compete against the 12 groups from the previous season, including 2018 champion London Spitfire. They might also compete against a handful of other new entries, because Blizzard expects up to four more teams to join next year's tournament. One other potential contender is Paris, which will reportedly join the league as one of next season's expansion cities. Considering the first season's success --despite a few controversies -- we'll likely meet more teams before the 2019 games begin.

Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues chief Pete Vlastelica said in a statement: