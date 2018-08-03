‘Steven Universe’ and ‘OK K.O.!’ are coming to Nintendo Switch

Cartoon Network and Outright Games will release a boxed set bundling both Steven Universe: Save the Light and OK K.O.! Let's Play Heroes to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $40 on October 30th. Currently available as digital downloads on the latter two consoles, this will be the first time the games are on the Switch. They'll also launch as standalone titles for Nintendo's eShop on October 30th.