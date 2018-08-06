Apple's Windows migration tool can transfer more info in Mojave

Windows users looking for an easier time of switching to the Mac are in luck. According to a report at 9to5Mac, Apple's latest operating system, macOS 10.14 Mojave, has a new Windows Migration Assistant. Originally spotted by a Twitter user, the new assistant will apparently bring over much more data than ever before, including user accounts, documents, email, contacts and calendar information.
Whaaaaaat pic.twitter.com/eWEJ84DLNV— YRH04E (@YRH04E) August 6, 2018
As 9to5Mac notes, earlier versions of the switcher-focused migration system weren't able to grab data from third-party apps like Outlook, only pulling in local data. Still, you won't want to use this with any critical production machines. While this new version of the assistant (and the OS) is still in beta, it could be a good look at how the final operating system release will work.