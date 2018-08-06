'Fortnite' for Android may launch on Samsung's app store

Global gaming phenomenon Fortnite is coming to the Android platform sometime this summer, but Epic said it wouldn't show up in the Google Play store. Now, there's evidence of how it will be distributed: Newly leaked code seems to show that 'Fortnite' will be available on Samsung's app store. This lends more credence to reports that the game will be a Samsung exclusive. In addition, the just-released Galaxy Tab S4 may be able to run the game along with upcoming Galaxy Note 9.