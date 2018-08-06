Microsoft rejoins Disney's Movies Anywhere

You can watch your purchases from Movies & TV, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies and more all in the Movies Anywhere app after you've linked your various accounts; you can access your Movies Anywhere library on Movies & TV too. Microsoft and Movies Anywhere (which is only available in the US) are also giving away digital copies of X-Men: Days of Future Past for a limited time when you link your Movies & TV account.

You can of course watch Disney flicks on Movies Anywhere, and Sony, 20th Century Fox, Universal and Warner Bros. support the service too, so you'll be able to purchase and watch most major releases in the app. Meanwhile, Microsoft is said to be working on Movies & TV apps for Android and iOS.