Amazon cuts Whole Foods delivery time to 30 minutes

The initiative, called grocery pickup, is starting off in Sacramento and Virginia Beach before it rolls out to more cities throughout 2018. It will allow customers to pre-order bakery items, organic produce and other fresh foods from the Prime Now app, and fetch their purchase directy from a reserved parking space at their nearest Whole Foods. Unlike the 60 minute pickup option -- which is free so long as a $35 minimum order is placed -- the speedier, 30 minute grocery pickup does attract a fee of $4.99.

If you're not partial to ordering groceries through a touch screen, there's always Alexa. Amazon has just revealed you'll be able to boss around its virtual assistant with requests like "Alexa, add eggs to my Whole Foods cart" instead of writing things down on a shopping list.